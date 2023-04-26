Somanna accused of offering inducement to JD(S) candidate in Chamarajanagar

April 26, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Housing Minister V. Somanna has been accused of offering inducements to JD(S) nominee in Chamarajanagar Assembly constituency Mallikarjuna Swamy, also known as Alur Manju, in a bid to convince him to withdraw from the fray.

Mr. Somanna, who is facing former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna, is also contesting from another constituency of Chamarajanagar, where he is pitted against former Minister and Congress MLA C. Puttarangashetty, among others.

In an audio clip, which has gone viral, Mr. Somanna is heard addressing Mr. Manju as his “old friend” and assuring him an “official car” when the BJP comes to power in the State. Assuring to protect his interests and helping him whatever way he wishes, Mr. Somanna is also heard saying that he was making the promise from a temple.

In the telephonic conversation, which appears to have taken place on April 24, the last date for withdrawal of nominations, Mr. Somanna is heard appealing to the JD(S) candidate to withdraw from the fray as there was barely an hour left for the same.

The other persons, speaking to Mr. Manju on behalf of Mr. Somanna, were heard assuring him a payment of ₹50 lakh for withdrawing his nomination.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manju told reporters that the audio clip that has gone viral is the conversation between him and Mr. Somanna that took place on the afternoon of April 24.

Making it clear that he will not succumb to offers and inducements, Mr. Manju said he will contest the elections and win it. “He assured me an official car and help in the future. I did not agree,” he said.

He said he was in the JD(S), but had recently joined the BJP and was an aspirant for the party ticket to contest from Chamarajanagar. When he was denied ticket, Mr. Manju said he succeeded in securing the nomination of JD(S).

