Slogans raised against Yediyurappa

April 26, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some followers of Laxman Savadi, who joined the Congress after quitting the BJP, raised slogans against B.S. Yediyurappa when the former Chief Minister arrived at Athani on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP candidate Mahesh Kumthalli.

The group that was waiting near the rally venue shouted slogans such as “Yediyurappa is a cheat”, “Yediyurappa betrayed his loyalist Savadi Sahukar” and “Hail Savadi Sahukar”.

They were silenced when the police on duty pushed them away.

Mr. Yediyurappa described Mr. Savadi as a betrayer. He has betrayed the people and the BJP. He should be defeated.

“I have taken the responsibility of defeating Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi, while the people in Athani should take the responsibility of defeating Mr. Savadi,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

