Simha spreading lies on Siddaramaiah, says Basave Gowda

April 23, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The former CM did not suppress his supporters based on caste; he is not against Lingayats and Vokkaligas as termed by the MP, claims the former MUDA chairman

The Hindu Bureau

Former MUDA chairman C. Basave Gowda on Sunday, April 23, alleged that the BJP was trying to spread hatred and disturb harmony among the communities in Varuna constituency raising caste issues and this task has been entrusted to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who is campaigning for the party candidate in Varuna, V. Somanna.

While denying allegations that Siddaramaiah was against Lingayats and Vokkaligas, Mr. Gowda, also a Vokkaliga, who quit the BJP and joined the Congress recently, told reporters here that Mr. Simha was spreading lies against Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is contesting in Varuna against Mr. Somanna.

“Why are you telling lies? Siddaramaiah supported and helped leaders belonging to all communities grow politically irrespective of their backgrounds. Leaders belonging to all communities have been with Siddaramaiah in his political career. He did not suppress any leader based on their caste. Instead of speaking lies, Mr. Simha must talk about development works in rural areas which have taken a backseat,” he charged.

He challenged for a debate on the works done by Siddaramaiah and the double engine government in Mysuru.

Taking a dig at Mr. Simha, Mr. Gowda alleged that the MP was not available to his own party workers and did not answer their calls. He speaks in place of officials on work and behaves like a technical officer. “He (the MP) doesn’t talk about villages and visits the rural areas being an MP. He is inaccessible to common people,” he charged.

