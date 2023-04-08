ADVERTISEMENT

Silverware seized from car of Boney Kapoor’s company in Davangere

April 08, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Officials on poll duty seized silverware, worth about ₹40 lakh, from the car of a company founded by Hindi film producer Boney Kapoor in Davangere on Friday.

Officers stopped the car on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway at the Davangere check-post and found around 66 kg of silver materials in the boot. The car is owned by Mumbai-based Bayview Projects Private Limited, founded by Mr. Kapoor, said officers.

The model code of conduct officials said that the materials included plates, glass, mugs, and spoons. But the persons in the car, Hari Singh and Sultan Khan, did not have proper documents required as per the ECI rules.

A case has been registered at the Davangere Rural police station.

