HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Silverware seized from car of Boney Kapoor’s company in Davangere

April 08, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Officials on poll duty seized silverware, worth about ₹40 lakh, from the car of a company founded by Hindi film producer Boney Kapoor in Davangere on Friday.

Officers stopped the car on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway at the Davangere check-post and found around 66 kg of silver materials in the boot. The car is owned by Mumbai-based Bayview Projects Private Limited, founded by Mr. Kapoor, said officers.

The model code of conduct officials said that the materials included plates, glass, mugs, and spoons. But the persons in the car, Hari Singh and Sultan Khan, did not have proper documents required as per the ECI rules.

A case has been registered at the Davangere Rural police station.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.