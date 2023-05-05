Siddaramaiah’s star-studded roadshow continued for the second day in Varuna constituency

May 05, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah focused on development works undertaken by the Congress during his tenure, besides the new guarantee schemes in the new manifesto, during his campaign in Varuna on Friday, May 5.

Exuding confidence, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that his victory in the elections was guaranteed and reached out to the voters saying he was the son of the soil as he was born and brought up in the area.

The Day 2 of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s roadshow and campaign covered nearly 30 villages spread across the vast hinterland of Varuna . He was accompanied by film stars like ‘Duniya’ Vijay, Yogesh and others, while on the first day of the campaign actors Shivarajkumar, Ramya, Nishvika Naidu all were part of the campaign which queered the electoral pitch in the constituency as the BJP has also responded by roping in Sudeep and others.

Addressing a gathering at Chikkahalli and later at Vajamangala and Bhugathgalli, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled his growth in electoral politics and attributed it to the support of the people of the region.

He said his victory in Chamundeshwari propelled him to State politics and after Varuna was hived out of it, he was elected twice and became the Deputy Chief Minister and later Chief Minister.

The Varuna canal completed during his tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister helped bring about economic prosperity to the region, said Mr. Siddaramaiah and underlined social welfare schemes like Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Shaadi Bhagya, Mathru Poorna, Indira Canteen etc. launched when he became the Chief Minister. ‘’We walked the talk and implemented 158 of the 165 promises and the new guarantee schemes too would be implemented,’’ he added dubbing the BJP government as corrupt.

‘Duniya’ Vijay said Siddarmaiah’s five year tenure as the Chief Minister was blemish-free and he had commitment and concern for the welfare of the poor.