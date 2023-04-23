Siddaramaiah’s comments on corruption under Bommai not an insult to Lingayat chief ministers: Surjewala

April 23, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Though Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah has been clear in his comments on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the BJP has been trying to misrepresent them, AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has clearly spoken of his respect towards the contribution of Lingayat chief ministers of the past who have not only brought laurels to the State but also to the community. Unfortunately, BJP legislator Nehru Olekar has said that Mr. Bommai has become a 40% agent. Mr. Siddaramaiah has only reiterated the allegations and what is wrong in it? We have not made the allegations,” he told reporters here.

“Mr. Bommai should come out of the notion that he represents the Lingayat community. Through his corruption, he has brought shame to the State,” he added.

He said that the lies and deceit of the BJP would not last too long. Mr. Surjewala said, “The BJP has used the Lingayat community leaders and later sidelined them. Though we have differences with B.S. Yediyurappa, we would not have appointed him under Shobha Karandlaje. It was BJP that insulted former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. Mr. Bommai has not only cheated SC/ST and OBC communities, but also Lingayats and Vokkaligas in the name of reservation.” Pointing to the case in Supreme Court on OBC reservation, he urged Mr. Bommai to clarify on the issue.

The Congress leader further accused Mr. Bommai and BJP Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh of conniving to sideline Mr. Shettar and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.