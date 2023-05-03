Siddaramaiah to campaign in Varuna from Thursday

May 03, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is returning to Varuna to campaign in his constituency for two days from Thursday after nearly two-weeks of touring across the State.

He is being accompanied by Kannada stars Shivaraj Kumar, Geetha Shivarajkumar, and Ramya apart from leaders like Zaheer Ahmed, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Madhu Bangarappa, etc.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s campaign will commence from Rampura at 9 a.m. and reach Goddhanapura at 10 followed by Tandavpura at 11 a.m. The other areas to be covered during the campaign include Kempasiddanahundi, Hulimavu, Hadinaru, Hosakote, Suttur, Biligere, Nargle and Mallupura.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will interact with media at Mysuru District Journalists’ Association on Friday at 9 a.m. before hitting the campaign trail again.