Siddaramaiah seeks votes for Hampaiah Naik in Manvi

April 27, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - YADGIR

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has criticised BJP candidate in Manvi Assembly constituency B.V. Naik for “betraying” the Congress and joining the BJP for power and appealed to voters to teach him a lesson in the coming elections.

He was addressing a rally seeking votes for Congress candidate Hampaiah Naik in Manvi on Thursday.

“The party made him (B.V. Naik) a member of Parliament from Raichur and also appointed him as the District Congress Committee president after he lost the previous parliamentary elections. His father was elected to Parliament four times and became MLA once on party ticket. I suggested that he contest the Assembly elections from Deodurg. But, he refused and joined the BJP which is ideologically against the Congress. Therefore, voters must teach him a lesson and elect Hampaiah Naik,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the double engine government at the Centre and in the State have failed to provide pro-people governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to keep his promise of giving two crore jobs every year and bringing black money back to India. People are fed up and are struggling to meet their expenditure due to price hike. The BJP invested crores of rupees for Operation Lotus to form the government in the State and after coming to power, it became involved in rampant corruption. However, BJP leaders are misleading people to get votes.

“The BJP has insulted Lingayat leaders and the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyuarappa broke down when the situation forced him to resign from the Chief Minister’s post. Recently, the party insulted another former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and also the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi by denying them ticket,” he said.

Explaining benefits that may come from Congress guarantees, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “We will keep our promises and implement them in the first Cabinet meeting after coming to power.”

