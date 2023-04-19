Siddaramaiah names son, grandson as his successors in electoral politics

April 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

Reiterating that he was contesting the last election of his political career, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday named his son Yathindra and grandson Dhawan Rakesh as his successors in electoral politics.

Addressing a gathering at Goluru Circle on the outskirts of Nanjangud before filing his nomination papers for Varuna Assembly segment, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the ensuing elections would be his last. “Later, it will be Yathindra and Dhawan Rakesh”, he said to a round of cheering from the gathering.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, however, sought to make it clear that he was only retiring from electoral politics, but would remain in politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s grandson Dhawan Rakesh, who is the son of late Rakesh Siddaramaiah, accompanied the Congress leader during his visit to Mysuru for filing the nomination.

The attention of the gathering was towards Dhawan Rakesh, who was on the dais, as Mr. Siddaramaiah named him. The 17-year-old stood on the dais and came near the podium occupied by his grandfather and waved at the crowd, acknowledging their cheers.

However, Mr. Siddaramaiah said his grandson was still 17 years old and he has eight more years to go before he turns 25 and becomes eligible to contest elections.

“He has not finished his studies yet. Only after he finishes his studies can he come to politics”, he said hoping that his grandson earns the people’s acceptance.

Mr. Siddaramaiah remarked that the people had the same love and admiration for Dhawan as they had for his son Rakesh, who was also popular among the people, but met with an untimely death.

Speaking to a television channel later, Dhawan said he was studying II PUC, but was planning to take up law before entering politics. “I like studying law and look up to B.R. Ambedkar”, he said while adding that he wants to enter politics and serve the people like his grandfather.