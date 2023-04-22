  Siddaramaiah highlights Congress promises of free rice, electricity, and unemployment dole

April 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit the campaign trail in the searing heat and rising dust at Varuna constituency, spread across parts of Mysuru, Nanjangud, and T. Narsipura on Saturday.

Reckoned to be his first full-fledged campaign confined entirely to his own constituency after the filing of nomination papers and completion of scrutiny, Mr. Siddaramaiah landed at Suttur helipad a couple of hours behind schedule.

After the customary exchange of greetings and pleasantries with local party leaders, his convoy took the serpentine route through villages, some of which are far flung and nestled amidst paddy and sugarcane fields while most settlements are ensconced in dry and parched lands.

Unmindful of the soaring mercury levels people gathered on both sides of the road to greet the Congress leader as he made a whirlwind tour touching Karya, Karepura, Haadya, Banuru, and Chinnamballi.

Epithets

At Chinnamballi he was greeted with deafening cheers as slogans describing him as “Mysuru huli”, “Mundina Mukhya Mantri”, and “Bandavara Bandhu” rent the air. Though supposed to reach Chinnamballi at 1.30 p.m., Mr. Siddaramaiah was behind schedule by more than 90 minutes but that did not deter the people from patiently waiting to get a glimpse of their leader and listen to his speech.

He waved at the crowd, shook hands with those he is acquainted and addressed the crowd highlighting the Congress manifesto and promise of providing 10 kg rice for free, 200 units free power, and unemployment doles to the youth besides ₹2,000 for women heading the household which evoked loud cheers from the crowd, which was a mix of youngsters, women, and senior citizens.

The focus of the greater part of his speeches used to be on the Congress guarantee card with its promises and how the people of the constituency had “blessed” him in the past and sought the same support during the forthcoming elections as well. Moving on from Chinnamballi, the convoy reached Tagadur which is relatively prosperous where a massive crowd had gathered to greet Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Focus of speech

The thrust of his speech was again on the Congress promises, besides touching upon the failure of the BJP in addressing issues of price rise and unemployment. At all places he flagged the “danger” to the Constitution if the BJP was not voted out of power.

Tagadur was followed by similar outreach at Varahalli, Chunchanahalli, Hanumapura – areas where agriculture is under rain-fed conditions. A portion of the constituency is irrigated by the Varuna canal where agriculture flourishes and is the main source of occupation. But in rest of the constituency, there is a perceptible shift towards non-agricultural sector, mainly construction and hence issues related to employment generation matters.

The itinerary for the day included covering 16 gram panchayats and major settlements in what is a familiar terrain as the constituency is being represented by his son Yathindra since 2018 before which Mr. Siddaramaiah himself was elected in 2008 and 2013.