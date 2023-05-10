ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah gets his right finger inked

May 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after casting his vote in the Varuna constituency in Mysuru district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is contesting from the Varuna constituency, got the indelible ink applied on his right forefinger instead of the left on medical grounds while casting his vote in his village, Siddaramanahundi, under the same constituency.

Due to a viral infection, the former Chief Minister is believed to be suffering from pain in his left hand. He had worn a sling and cited this medical condition while interacting with media persons.

The application of ink on his right forefinger led to curious discussions. The Mysuru district administration clarified that under Rule 49K, the ink was applied on the right forefinger of Mr. Siddaramaiah after he told the presiding officer about his medical condition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US