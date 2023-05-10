HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah gets his right finger inked

May 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after casting his vote in the Varuna constituency in Mysuru district on Wednesday.

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after casting his vote in the Varuna constituency in Mysuru district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is contesting from the Varuna constituency, got the indelible ink applied on his right forefinger instead of the left on medical grounds while casting his vote in his village, Siddaramanahundi, under the same constituency.

Due to a viral infection, the former Chief Minister is believed to be suffering from pain in his left hand. He had worn a sling and cited this medical condition while interacting with media persons.

The application of ink on his right forefinger led to curious discussions. The Mysuru district administration clarified that under Rule 49K, the ink was applied on the right forefinger of Mr. Siddaramaiah after he told the presiding officer about his medical condition.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Mysore / Indian National Congress / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.