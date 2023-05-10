Siddaramaiah gets his right finger inked

May 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is contesting from the Varuna constituency, got the indelible ink applied on his right forefinger instead of the left on medical grounds while casting his vote in his village, Siddaramanahundi, under the same constituency.

Due to a viral infection, the former Chief Minister is believed to be suffering from pain in his left hand. He had worn a sling and cited this medical condition while interacting with media persons.

The application of ink on his right forefinger led to curious discussions. The Mysuru district administration clarified that under Rule 49K, the ink was applied on the right forefinger of Mr. Siddaramaiah after he told the presiding officer about his medical condition.