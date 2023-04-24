ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah denies insulting Lingayats during campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections

April 24, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - Belagavi

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah believes the allegation by (former Chief Minister) Jagadish Shettar, a Lingayat, that BJP leader B.L. Santosh had ensured that he did not get the ticket

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah clarified that he did not insult the Lingayat community. “BJP leaders are trying to falsely implicate me in a controversy because it is desperate,” he said in Arabhavi, near Gokak in Belagavi district, on April 24.

“Some BJP leaders are accusing me of insulting Veerashaiva-Lingayats by calling the community corrupt. That is not true. In a discussion with a TV channel, I said that (Chief Minister) Basavaraj Bommai is extremely corrupt. What is wrong with that? That is the truth. Everybody knows that. I never said the Lingayat community is corrupt, or anything like that. I did not even imply anything towards that. Their allegations are false,” he told journalists.

Mr Siddaramaiah said that he believes the allegation by (former Chief Minister) Jagadish Shettar, a Lingayat, that BJP leader B.L. Santosh had ensured that he did not get the ticket. “I believe him. He has spoken nothing but the truth,” he said.

