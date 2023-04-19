ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah declares family assets worth ₹51 cr., liabilities worth more than ₹23 cr.

April 19, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has shown family assets worth more than ₹51 crore and liabilities of more than ₹23 crore at the time of filing his nomination from Varuna Assembly segment on Wednesday.

According to the affidavit submitted along with the nomination papers, Mr. Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi together have movable assets worth around ₹20.84 crore while the movable assets shown under Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) are around ₹47.31 lakh.

The approximate market price of immovable assets of Mr. Siddaramaiah is around ₹9.43 crore while his wife’s immovable assets are worth around ₹19.56 crore under self-acquired assets and ₹1.29 crore under inherited assets.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah’s liabilities account for ₹6.84 crore, his wife’s liabilities are shown to be around ₹16.24 crore. The liabilities under the HUF are around ₹67.34 lakh.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s family assets during the 2018 elections were worth ₹20.36 crore and the liabilities accounted for ₹4.86 crore.

