Shivarajkumar campaigns for Siddaramaiah in Varuna

May 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Siddaramaiah on a campaign tour with actor Shivarajkumar at Maralur in Varuna constituency on Thursday.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on a campaign tour with actor Shivarajkumar at Maralur in Varuna constituency on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Film star Shivarajkumar on Thursday campaigned for Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency amidst a large crowd who gathered to watch sandalwood stars hitting the campaign in the high-profile constituency.

As Mr. Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Mr. Shivarajkumar, reached Maralur village from Rampura, a large number of supporters greeted them. A group of youth, standing on an earthmover, showered flowers on them amid loud slogans in praise of Mr. Siddaramaiah. The crowds waved yellow coloured flags with an image of the former CM.

Geetha Shivarajkumar also joined her husband to campaign for Mr. Siddaramaiah. Actress Nishvika Naidu of Guru Shishyaru fame was also present.

Mr. Shivarajkumar was seen waving at crowds. Women standing atop the buildings were seen eagerly greeting the star at their village. He hummed two songs to entertain the crowds: a song from Dr. Rajkumar-starrer Mayura –  Naaniruvude Ninagagi… and Mylapura Mylari from his film Mylari, even as his fans cheered the popular actor.

On reaching Tandavapura on the Mysore-Ooty Highway near Nanjangud, Mr. Shivarajkumar, who addressed the gathering, appealed for electing Mr. Siddaramaiah with Varuna being his home constituency. He made an appeal for the former CM’s big victory. “You all know the party symbol and your vote should go to him (Mr. Siddaramaiah),” the actor said.

During the campaign, Mr. Siddaramaiah offered his cap to Mr. Shivarajkumar because of summer heat, but the actor said he didn’t need it.

