ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga: Two poll staff reach mustering centre in drunken state

May 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two government employees, drafted for poll duty, reached the mustering centre in an inebriated state on Tuesday, May 9, attracting the wrath of the senior officials.

Among them, one belonged to the Horticulture Department, while the other is from the Department of Education. As soon as the senior officers arrived at the mustering centre for Shivamogga Rural constituency at NES Grounds in the city, they sent both for medical examination.

Dr. R. Selvamani, District Election Officer, told The Hindu that suitable action would be taken against them based on the medical report. “We are waiting for the medical report,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US