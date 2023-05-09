HamberMenu
Shivamogga: Two poll staff reach mustering centre in drunken state

May 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two government employees, drafted for poll duty, reached the mustering centre in an inebriated state on Tuesday, May 9, attracting the wrath of the senior officials.

Among them, one belonged to the Horticulture Department, while the other is from the Department of Education. As soon as the senior officers arrived at the mustering centre for Shivamogga Rural constituency at NES Grounds in the city, they sent both for medical examination.

Dr. R. Selvamani, District Election Officer, told The Hindu that suitable action would be taken against them based on the medical report. “We are waiting for the medical report,” he said.

