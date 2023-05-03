Shivamogga Rural MLA releases manifesto for constituency

May 03, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Rural Constituency MLA Ashok Naik, who is seeking re-election from the constituency on the BJP ticket, released a manifesto for his constituency in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

The manifesto, he told presspersons, was designed after interacting with people in the constituency. Considering the people’s wishes and aspirations, the manifesto had been finalised.

“For many years, people have been demanding taluk status for the constituency. The existing taluk administration and the taluk office cannot cater to the needs of over six lakh people. I wish to open up a separate taluk office complex for the constituency,” he said.

According to the MLA, as many as 56 villages in his constituency do not have access to public transportation. He had decided to make this issue a priority this time. “Schoolchildren are finding it difficult to reach their schools as there are no buses. We will ensure the KSRTC offers its services to these villages so that the residents benefit,” he said.

Besides this, he has plans to offer all services to the public through a single-window system and develop smart villages. “Shivamogga is a smart city. Similarly, the villages on the outskirts should also be smart. I will give importance to the planned and systematic development of the villages,” he said.

The MLA added that he would address the issue of granting land for houses to those who applied under Sections 94C, 94CC and 94D of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

Dr. Dhananjay Sarji, who was part of the committee to form the manifesto, Dattathri, in-charge of the BJP in the constituency, and others were present at the press conference.