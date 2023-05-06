ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga: Prohibitory orders on counting day

May 06, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani has issued an order clamping prohibitory orders in the district between 6 a.m. on May 13 and 6 a.m. on May 14, the duration when the counting of votes will be on. The counting of votes will be held at Sahyadri College in Shivamogga.

When the prohibitory orders are in effect, more than five people are not allowed to gather at one place, and processions or protests are not allowed. Carrying lethal weapons in public places is prohibited. Those who violate the order will attract legal action, the order said.

The DC has also issued an order banning the weekly market and jatre (fair) on May 10 and May 13.

