Shivamogga police seize valuables worth ₹6.61 crore

April 01, 2023 - Hassan

The Shivamogga district administration seized valuables worth over ₹6.61 crore in the district on Friday alone. The valuables seized include ₹1.39 crore in cash and items, including sarees, meant for distribution worth over ₹5.26 crore.

Doddapete police seized sarees allegedly meant for distribution among voters. The police seized ₹1.39 crore in cash in a vehicle meant to carry cash to ATM kiosks. The personnel in the vehicle did not possess proper documents to support the cash, forcing the police to seize it.

The district administration has set up check-posts across the district to ensure the effective implementation of the model code of conduct. Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani and other senior officers made surprise visits to check-posts to check if the officers posted were alert.

