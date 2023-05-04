HamberMenu
Shivamogga police register cases for engaging children in election campaign

May 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga police has booked two cases against candidates on the charge of engaging children in election campaigns.

Kumsi police have booked the case against JD(S) candidate Sharada Puryanaik of Shivamogga Rural constituency based on a complaint filed by the flying squad of the Election Commission.

M.E. Jayaprakash, squad member who filed the complaint, alleged that the candidate engaged children during the campaign at Hubbanahalli in Balekoppa gram panchayat on May 2. A video clip of the incident has been submitted along with the complaint.

In the other case, Doddapete police filed a case against Ventakesh R., candidate of the Uttama Prajakiya Party in Shivamogga, on similar charges. He campaigned along with his two children on Wednesday at Gopi Circle in the city.

The cases have been booked under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

