Shivamogga Police book case with regard to engaging children for poll campaign during Amit Shah’s roadshow

May 05, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

Doddapete Police in Shivamogga city registered a case with regard to engaging children for the election campaign during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in the city held on May 1.

The police booked the case on Thursday, May 4, based on a complaint by Andanappa V., a government official on poll duty. He alleged that during the roadshow attended by many people, a group of four to five children were spotted carrying the party flags. The video clips recorded by the video surveillance team also captured the incident.

The case has been booked against J. Jayaram, secretary of the BJP’s district office in Shivamogga, under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.