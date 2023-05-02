ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga district poll staff to exercise their franchise on May 4

May 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Election Commission has set up Voters Facilitation Centres in all training centres

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga District Election Officer Dr. R. Selvamani has instructed the government employees on the election day duty to exercise their franchise on May 4, the day when they attend the second phase of training.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 2, the DEO said the second phase of training for the poll staff will be held on May 4. The Election Commission had set up Voter Facilitation Centres (VFC) at training centres for the benefit of the staff, who had applied for seeking postal ballot papers. The staff had been requested to exercise their franchise on the day of training at VFC compulsorily, the press release added.

The administration has also arranged transport facility for the staff attending the training programme on the day. 

