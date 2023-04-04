HamberMenu
Shivamogga Dist. Admn seizes valuables, books case

Bhadravathi flying squad registered a case against a person for campaigning in favour of Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara without obtaining permission for his vehicle

April 04, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district administration seized valuables, including cash, from different locations on Monday, April 3. Sagar Rural police seized clothes, utensils, rice, coffee and tea powders, and hardware items from different locations. The value of the seized goods has been assessed at ₹21.78 lakhs. Thirthahalli Police seized ₹95,890 in cash while checking the vehicles at the checkpost in the town. 

In another incident, the flying squad booked a case against a person in Bhadravathi on charges of campaigning in favour of Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara, without obtaining permission for his vehicle. Raghavendra, member of the flying-squad, filed the complaint with the Bhadravathi Rural Police against Chandrappa, 26, of Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga. He was driving a luggage carrier with publicity material in favour of the Congress leader. He had fitted hoardings of the leaders to his vehicle, along with an LCD screen. The case has been booked under sections of the Representation of People’s Act and the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

