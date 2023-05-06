ADVERTISEMENT

Shiva Rajkumar dismisses trolls

May 06, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar with Kannada film actor Shiva Rajkumar during a roadshow ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Hubballi, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiva Rajkumar, actor, has dismissed trolls who accused him of campaigning for the Congress for money.

“I did not come to Hubballi for money. I do not need money. I came here as my heart told me so. I came here as a human being who wants to support another. I am not here for considerations,” he told journalists in Hubballi on Saturday.

He was responding to allegations by some trolls that he and his wife Geetha Shivrajkumar, were campaigning for the Congress for money. Geetha Shivrajkumar is the daughter of S. Bangarappa, former CM and veteran Congress leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kumars held roadshows for Congress nominee Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi and for Lakshmi Hebbalkar in Belagavi rural.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US