Shiva Rajkumar dismisses trolls

May 06, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar with Kannada film actor Shiva Rajkumar during a roadshow ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Hubballi, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiva Rajkumar, actor, has dismissed trolls who accused him of campaigning for the Congress for money.

“I did not come to Hubballi for money. I do not need money. I came here as my heart told me so. I came here as a human being who wants to support another. I am not here for considerations,” he told journalists in Hubballi on Saturday.

He was responding to allegations by some trolls that he and his wife Geetha Shivrajkumar, were campaigning for the Congress for money. Geetha Shivrajkumar is the daughter of S. Bangarappa, former CM and veteran Congress leader.

The Kumars held roadshows for Congress nominee Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi and for Lakshmi Hebbalkar in Belagavi rural.

