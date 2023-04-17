Shettar starts new political innings after being given grand welcome upon his arrival in Hubballi

April 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP and joined the Congress in Bengaluru on Monday, started his new political innings soon after he was given a grand welcome upon his arrival in Hubballi in the afternoon.

He held discussions with the local Congress leaders and also visited other constituencies.

Mr. Shettar also accompanied Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya when he filed his nomination papers from Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly Constituency. Mr. Abbayya is seeking a third term from the constituency.

Mr. Shettar drove to Rambhapuri Kalyanamantapa in Hubballi to seek the blessings of Sri Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami and held a closed door meeting with the seer for some time.

Earlier, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Shettar once again lashed out at those who were responsible for his decision to quit the BJP. He clarified that he will not speak against the party but against those who were damaging the party for their vested interests.

Mentioning that his supporters in the BJP are being suppressed by some party leaders, he said that physically they might be with the BJP but mentally they are with him and that it will not be possible to keep them under their control for long.

He said that he has asked his supporters not to resign from their elected posts.

Explaining the reasons for his decision to quit the BJP, he said that those in the BJP themselves have resolved to make the Congress come to power. He said that suffocation and neglect are the sole reasons for him quitting the BJP. He said that he was asked to announce retirement from electoral politics and that they wanted him to sign the statement that they had sent.

Shilpa breaks down

Meanwhile, Mr. Shettar’s wife, Shilpa, became emotional on the arrival of Mr. Shettar. As Mr. Shettar alighted from his car, Ms. Shilpa embraced him and shed tears. She accused the BJP of cheating her husband who had worked honestly for the party. Finally, the women around consoled her and assured her that they will work for Mr. Shettar in the elections.

