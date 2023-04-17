Shettar has entered bad company, laments Bommai

April 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Regretting former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s decision to quit the BJP and join the Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Mr. Shettar has joined “bad company”.

Answering queries from reporters at Mysuru airport on Monday, Mr. Bommai said Mr. Shettar was a gentleman, who was in “good company.” Unfortunately, he has entered “bad company” now, he said, while recalling social reformer Basavanna’s words against keeping bad company.

He denied that Mr. Shettar had been treated disrespectfully in the BJP. “I don’t think so. He was even made the Chief Minister,” said Mr. Bommai.

The BJP will not be affected by Mr. Shettar’s decision to join the Congress as the party drew its strength from the people and its cadre and not from the leaders, he insisted.

Mr. Bommai said the Congress was luring people from other parties because it did not have candidates for up to 60 seats. The party did not release its entire list of candidates because it did not have candidates in many seats, he said.

With regard to the BJP’s electoral prospects in Varuna, Mr. Bommai said the BJP was serious about the contest in Varuna, where Congress leader Siddaramaiah is entering the fray.