‘Shettar could have won if he fought as an Independent’

April 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday said former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar leaving the party will not have any impact on the elections in North Karnataka and added that Mr. Shettar himself will lose the polls from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency.

“He (Mr. Shettar) had the chance of winning the polls had he contested as an Independent. Joining the Congress will cause more harm to him than any benefit. It’s sad that he joined the Congress. The results on May 13 will demonstrate his wrong,” he told reporters here.

Claiming that Mr. Shettar has no future in the Congress, he said everybody knew how the Congress treated former CM late Veerendra Patil and hit out at the Congress for accusing the BJP of neglecting the Lingayat leaders following the exit of Mr. Shettar and Laksman Savadi.

