Shashikala Jolle booked

March 31, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi

Officers on poll duty have filed a case against Minister and BJP MLA from Nippani Shashikala Jolle on the charge of violating the model code of conduct.

Ms. Jolle attended an Arisina-Kukuma programme organised by Rana Ragini Women’s Association on the Municipal Grounds in Nippani on Wednesday.

The women from around the taluk were felicitated and given gifts, after a mass lunch. Poll officials have filed a case against the Minister and office-bearers of the women’s association under IPC 171 and 171 E, on the charge of trying to influence voters using considerations.

The officials have also charged her with violation of the model code of conduct.

