‘Sharanagowda Kandkur has done good for Madigas’

May 09, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Bheemaraya Bandalli, a leader of Madiga community has suspected the hand of the Congress in the audio tape in which it is said that JD(S) candidate in Gurmitkal Sharanagowda Kandkur, had used abusive words against Madigas. The tape went viral on social media.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Tuesday.

He alleged that owing to a fear of defeat, the Congress has been making false allegations against Mr. Sharanagowda Kandkur. MLA Naganagowda Kandkur, who is father of Sharanagowda Kandkur, has done good for Madigas during his tenure. Therefore, the people of Madiga community should not take such allegations seriously as they are far from the truth, he said.

