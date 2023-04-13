HamberMenu
Sharanabasappa Pappa to contest as Independent in Kalaburagi South Assembly Constituency

April 13, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The former Secretary of Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) Sharanabasappa Pappa has said that he will contest as an Independent candidate in Kalaburagi South Constituency in the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Pappa, who had earlier decided to contest on a Janata Party ticket, said that he will now be contesting as an Independent candidate, as the Election Commission has put the lid on the “Plough” symbol.

“Though I got an offer to contest on Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, I cannot buy ticket by paying a huge amount. So I decided to contest as an Independent. I have met nearly 10,000 families in the constituency during my door-to-door visits and my campaign is going on successfully receiving a huge response from the people,” Mr. Pappa said.

