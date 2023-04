April 23, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday night for one more round of roadshows and strategy meetings with the party leaders in the run-up to the Assembly elections. Mr. Shah will visit Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru on Monday before taking up roadshows in Gundlupet and Sakleshpur. Later, he will travel to Hubballi where he will stay for the night.