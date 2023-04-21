Sewing machines with image of JD(S) nominee seized

April 21, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Belagavi

Poll duty officials seized over a thousand sewing machines and other material worth nearly ₹43 lakh from a godown in Saundatti in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The material had the names and images of Sourabh Anand Chopra, Janata Dal(S) candidate from Saundatti.

Officers of the flying surveillance team (FST) and GST raided a godown of Mr. Chopra, following a tip-off.

The raid yielded a total of 1,012 sewing machines, 1,200 sewing tables, 1,060 iron stands and 2,160 tiffin boxes.

Saundatti Police have registered a case under IPC Sections 171(e) and (f), based on a complaint by the FST head Mohan Karehanumanthappa Eligar.

