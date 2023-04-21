ADVERTISEMENT

Sewing machines with image of JD(S) nominee seized

April 21, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Poll duty officials seized over a thousand sewing machines and other material worth nearly ₹43 lakh from a godown in Saundatti in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The material had the names and images of Sourabh Anand Chopra, Janata Dal(S) candidate from Saundatti.

Officers of the flying surveillance team (FST) and GST raided a godown of Mr. Chopra, following a tip-off.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The raid yielded a total of 1,012 sewing machines, 1,200 sewing tables, 1,060 iron stands and 2,160 tiffin boxes.

Saundatti Police have registered a case under IPC Sections 171(e) and (f), based on a complaint by the FST head Mohan Karehanumanthappa Eligar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US