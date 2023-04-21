HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sewing machines with image of JD(S) nominee seized

April 21, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Poll duty officials seized over a thousand sewing machines and other material worth nearly ₹43 lakh from a godown in Saundatti in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The material had the names and images of Sourabh Anand Chopra, Janata Dal(S) candidate from Saundatti.

Officers of the flying surveillance team (FST) and GST raided a godown of Mr. Chopra, following a tip-off.

The raid yielded a total of 1,012 sewing machines, 1,200 sewing tables, 1,060 iron stands and 2,160 tiffin boxes.

Saundatti Police have registered a case under IPC Sections 171(e) and (f), based on a complaint by the FST head Mohan Karehanumanthappa Eligar.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.