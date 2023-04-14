HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Severe anti-incumbency has forced BJP to make drastic changes: B.K. Hariprasad

April 14, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing severe anti-incumbency factor, it has made drastic changes in the candidates and denied tickets to several sitting MLAs, including some senior legislators, said Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad in Udupi on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Hariprasad said the ruling BJP government has not done anything good for the common man and hence, most of its MLAs are facing the ire of voters. Therefore, it has changed many candidates. In 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP fielded 32 candidates who were accused in criminal cases, he said.

On the dissidence in the Congress following announcement of candidate for Udupi Assembly constituency, Mr. Hariprasad said the same has been doused following meeting with ticket aspirants. Mr. Hariprasad said Congress candidate against Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar in Karkala Assembly constituency will be shortly announced by the party’s Central Election Committee.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.