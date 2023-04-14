ADVERTISEMENT

Set aside two hours of your time for voting on May 10: ZP CEO

April 14, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yakshagana artists performing at Mauriska residential apartment as part of the voter awareness campaign in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Expressing concern over the poor voting percentage in Mangaluru city, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and District Nodal Officer for Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Kumara on Friday called upon urban voters to spare two hours of their time on May 10 to cast their vote.

Speaking at the voter education programme held at Maurishka apartment complex on the second day of “apartment campaign”, Mr. Kumara said maximum of two hours is required for a voter from Mangaluru to turn up at the polling booth and caste his vote. By casting vote, a voter will uphold the dignity of democracy, he said

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Channabasappa said unlike the rural areas, Mangaluru city continues to have poor voter turnout in elections. In 2018 Assembly elections, the turn out in Mangaluru city South was 67%. “As many as 80,000 people did not turn up for voting,” he said, and added it was irony that the voter education exercise is being carried out in urban areas where well-read people live. Mr. Channabasappa called upon urban voters to leave aside their inhibitions and cast their vote on May 10.

Earlier, Yakshagana artists Manoj Ganeshpura and Navaneet Konchady performed to a recorded voter education song of Patla Satish Shetty. The apartment residents had a look at voter awareness cartoons exhibited by John Chandran and other artists.

Dayanand Pai, president of Maurishka Apartment Residents’ Association, said there are nearly 1,000 voters in the 360-odd flats in the apartment.

