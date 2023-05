Senior citizen dies after polling

May 10, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

A senior citizen died after casting her vote in Karle village in Belagavi village on Wednesday. Parvati Jotiba Khemnalkar, 85, had returned home from the polling booth by noon. She suffered a heart attack and passed away in a few hours.

