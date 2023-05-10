Senior citizen dies after polling

A senior citizen died after casting her vote in Karle village in Belagavi village on Wednesday.
Parvati Jotiba Khemnalkar, 85, had returned home from the polling booth by noon. She suffered a heart attack and passed away in a few hours.
May 10, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi
A senior citizen died after casting her vote in Karle village in Belagavi village on Wednesday.
Parvati Jotiba Khemnalkar, 85, had returned home from the polling booth by noon. She suffered a heart attack and passed away in a few hours.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE