Seer quits math to file nomination papers

April 20, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Shivashankar Shivacharya Swami, seer of the Veera Bhikshavarthi Math, filed his nomination papers from Terdal in Bagalkot district on Wednesday.

He told journalists that he quit his position in the math to file his nomination papers and that he is now only an ordinary follower of the math.

The math is considered holy by members of the Nekar (weaver) community. Some members of the Zilla Nekar Sangha accompanied him when he filed his nomination papers.

The seer said that he had decided to contest the polls to help his community get representation. “If I win, I will serve the taluk. But if I were to lose, I will go to the Himalayas and continue my meditation,” he said.

