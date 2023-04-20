HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seer quits math to file nomination papers

April 20, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Shivashankar Shivacharya Swami, seer of the Veera Bhikshavarthi Math, filed his nomination papers from Terdal in Bagalkot district on Wednesday.

He told journalists that he quit his position in the math to file his nomination papers and that he is now only an ordinary follower of the math.

The math is considered holy by members of the Nekar (weaver) community. Some members of the Zilla Nekar Sangha accompanied him when he filed his nomination papers.

The seer said that he had decided to contest the polls to help his community get representation. “If I win, I will serve the taluk. But if I were to lose, I will go to the Himalayas and continue my meditation,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.