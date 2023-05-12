ADVERTISEMENT

Security arrangements in place at counting centre in Bidar

May 12, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy and Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna Langoti giving instructions to officials at the counting centre at B.V. Bhoomreddi College in Bidar on Friday. | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND T.

The counting centre at B.V. Bhoomreddi College in Bidar. | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND T.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy, who is also the District Election Officer, inspected the security arrangements at counting centres at B.V. Bommareddi College in Bidar on Friday said that all requisite arrangements have been made for facilitating transparent counting process and declaration of results.

There will be six counting centres (one each for Basava Kalyana, Humnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki and Aurad Assembly constituency). Mr. Reddy said that each centre will have 14 EVM counting tables for each constituency.

In addition to this, Bidar constituency counting centre will have five ballot counting tables; four each postal ballot counting tables for Aurad, Bhalki and Humnabad constituencies; and three each postal ballot counting tables at Basavakalyan in Bidar South counting centres have been arranged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Counting halls

The district authorities had set up two EVM counting halls for four constituencies (Humnabad, Bidar, Bhalki and Aurad) and one each hall for Basavakalyan in Bidar South constituencies. While, one separate hall has been set up for counting the postal ballots of each constituency, Mr. Reddy added.

Liquor ban, Section 144 imposed 

The Bidar district police have imposed a ban on the sale of liquor across the district from Friday midnight to Saturday 12.00 a.m., Mr. Reddy added that the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code have been imposed between 6.00 a.m. on Saturday and 6.00 a.m. on Sunday.

Three-tier security

About the three-tier security measures have been put in place for the counting of votes in Bidar district, Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna Langoti said that two platoons of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Special Weapons and tactics (SWAT) team were deployed near the strong rooms, three platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) posted in second layer and district police personnel were manning the outer layer.

Besides this, a Superintendent of Police, two Additional Superintendent of Police, four Deputy Superintendent of Police, nineteen Circle Police Inspectors, 37 Police Sub-Inspectors, sixty Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 387 police constables were deployed to ensure the safety of EVMs and VVPAT machines of all six assembly constituencies in Bidar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US