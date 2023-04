Scrutiny of nomination papers completed

April 21, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Yadgir

Election officers completed scrutiny of nominations filed by the candidates to contest the Assembly elections, according to a release on Friday. The following is the list of the validly-nominated candidates:

In Shorapur: Raja Venkatappa Naik (Congress), Narasimha Naik (BJP), Shravan Kumar (JD-S), Manjunath Naik (AAP), Ashok, Venkatappa Naik, and Shashikumar are Independent candidates.

In Shahapur: Sharanabasappagowda Darshanapur (Congress), Gurulingappagowda (JD-S), Ameenreddy Patil (BJP), Vishwaradhya (Swayamkrushi Party), Prakash (Karnataka Rashtra Samiti), Chandrashekhar (AAP), Haji, Honnayya, and Mohammad Jilani are Independent candidates.

In Yadgir: Channareddy Patil Tunnur (Congress), Venkatareddy Mudnal (BJP), A.B. Maalakaraddi (JD-S), Sharanabasappa (Karnataka Rashtra Samiti), Somashekhar (SUCI), Maruti Rao (Dr Ambedkar People’s Party), Nazreen Kousar (Bahujan Mukti Party), Ramzan Bi (All India Ulema Party), Basavaraj (BSP), Mahantesh, Durugappa, Bheemanna, Hanumantha, and Yankappa are Independent candidates.

In Gurmitkal; Baburao Chinchansur (Congress), Lalita Anapur (BJP), Sharanagowda Kandkur (JD-S), K.B. Vasu (BSP), S. Nijalingappa (Karnataka Rashtra Samiti), Chandrashekhar (Independent), and Mallikarjun (Uttama Prajakiya Party).