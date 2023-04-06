SC convention to felicitate CM turns into Congress-bashing event

April 06, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday dared Congress leaders to make their stand clear on whether or not they were in favour of increasing reservation for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and providing internal reservation.

He was speaking at a ‘felicitation programme for the State government’ organised by the newly formed Parishista Jati Samudayagala Okkoota (Federation of SC communities) at Nehru Stadium in Hubballi, which turned into a Congress-bashing event, with every speaker lambasting the party as being “anti-Dalit” .

Although BJP leaders had claimed that the event had been organised by the okkoota, the banner on the stage had photos of all the BJP leaders, the party symbol with the slogan ‘BJP is the promise’ and the advantage of ‘double-engine sarkara’. However, an enquiry with election officials revealed that the party’s district unit president Sanjay Kapatkar had taken permission for the event instead of the okkoota.

Mr. Bommai said for the last 70 years, the Congress had just treated Dalits as a vote bank and its social justice was only seen in speeches. “They (Congress) cheated you and disgraced Babasaheb Ambedkar by not giving space for his cremation at the Rajghat. They also cheated Jagjivan Ram and used him as a ladder for coming to power. Even now, the Congress is playing the game of cheating you by confusing you and misleading you on the reservation issue. The Congress has always followed the divide-and-rule policy, you better be beware of the party,” he told the gathering of various SC communities.

Accusing the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of trying to divide the Lingayat community before the last elections, Mr. Bommai said that in 2016 the Congress leader had indulged in double speak on the internal reservation and asked the crowd to urge him to make his stand clear.

On the statement by Congress leaders that the internal reservation would be withdrawn after coming to power, Mr. Bommai warned: “There will be a revolution if you dare to touch the issue. It will be impossible for them (Congress) to come to power, if they opposed the SC communities on the issue of internal reservation.”

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa lambasted the Congress and appealed to people to visit households to convey the message of what the BJP had done for the SC communities.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi too termed the Congress as anti-Dalit. In the recent days, Dalit leaders such as K.H. Muniayppa, G. Parameshwara, and M. Mallikarjun Kharge had been ill-treated and disgraced by the Congress, he claimed.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy set the tone for the convention by attacking Mr. Siddaramaiah and the Congress, and said that the party was trying to cheat and confuse Dalits on the issue of internal reservation.