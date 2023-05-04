ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Raut is a Congress agent, says Devendra Fadnavis

May 04, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is a Congress agent. He has come to Belagavi to campaign for Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti candidates, on the direction of Congress leaders. His only intention seems to be disturbing BJP vote-bank, Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, said in Belagavi on Thursday.

Mr. Fadnavis was speaking to journalists at the Belagavi Airport in Sambra.

He accused Mr. Raut of trying to divide the votes of the BJP so that it benefits the Congress. “Mr. Raut keeps talking about Maharashtra identity and self-respect of the Marathas. But his real intention is to divide the BJP votes and help the Congress,” he said.

To a query, he said that he had come to Belagavi to campaign for BJP candidates just as Vilasrao Deshmukh had come to campaign for Congress nominees in Belagavi in the past.

“I have great regard for the Maratha community. My party and I have always been with the Maratha community. My government formed the Maratha Development Corporation in Maharashtra,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Earlier, when Mr. Fadnavis arrived to speak at the Belgaum Foundry Cluster in Udyambag, some MES activists protested against him. They waved black flags and shouted, Fadnavis go back. They argued that Maharashtra leaders should not campaign in Belagavi as it was against the interest of Marathi speakers of Karnataka.

Local police dispersed the protestors.

