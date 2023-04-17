R.V. Deshpande, Satish Sail among Congress candidates who filed nominations in coastal Karnataka districts

April 17, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Senior Congress leader R.V. Deshpande, who is contesting from Haliyal in Uttara Kannada for the 10 th time, is among the Congress candidates who filed their nomination papers for the upcoming elections, from three coastal Karnataka districts on Monday, April 17.

Other Congress candidates who filed their papers are Former MLA Satish Sail (Karwar – Uttara Kannada), Bheemanna Naik (Sirsi- Uttara Kannada), Former MLA V.S. Patil (Yellapura – Uttara Kanada), Former MLA Mankal Vaidya (Bhatkal), Prasadraj Kanchan (Udupi), Rakshith Shivaram (Belthangady – Dakshina Kannada), Mithun Rai (Moodbidri – Dakshina Kananda).

Uttara Kannada

Mr. Deshpande originally is not a Congress candidate. He switched over to the Congress in 1999 from the Janata Parivar. Until then he was elected to the Assembly in four elections from the Janata Pariwar.

Mr. Sail is a former MLA from Karwar. He had won from Karwar as an Independent candidate in 2013 election. In the 2018 election he secured third position in Karwar by bagging 28.15% votes.

Mr. Naik is contesting the election from Sirsi for the third time. He contested the 2008 election as the Sawajwadi Party candidate from Sirsi and lost by securing third position. Mr. Naik was the Congress candidate from Sirsi in 2018. He was the runner-up in the last election by securing 34.26 % votes against Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri of the BJP who had been polled 45.52 % votes.

Mr. Patil is a former BJP MLA from Yellapur. He had defeated the then Congress candidate from Yellapur A. Shivaram Hebbar in 2008 election. Mr. Patil contested unsuccessfully from the BJP from the same constituency in 2013 and 2018 elections against Mr. Hebbar. He switched over to the Congress in this election.

Mr. Vaidya is a former MLA from Bhatkal. He had won from Bhatkal as an Independent candidate in 2013. He contested from the Congress in 2018 from the same constituency and lost.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

Mr. Kanchan and Mr. Shivram are novices to the election. Mr. Kanchan is an automobile entrepreneur. The fifty year-old MBA graduate Mr. Kanchan is the son of B.B. Kanchan and Congress leader Sarala Kanchan and operates automobile showrooms in Udupi and Mangaluru. His mother had unsuccessfully contested on Congress ticket from the erstwhile Brahmavara constituency in 1999. He was also the president of Udupi Chamber of Commerce and Industry a decade ago.

Rakshith Shivaram, son of retired police officer B.K. Shivaram is the nephew of Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad.

Mr. Rai, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against BJP’s Nalin Kumar Kateel in Dakshina Kannada constituency, is fielded in Moodbidri.