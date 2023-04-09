R.V. Deshpande faces elections for 10th consecutive time, while B. Ramanath Rai contests in ninth

April 09, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Of the Congress candidates in the coastal districts contesting the May 10 Assembly elections, the seniormost R.V. Deshpande will face the elections from Haliyal in Uttara Kannada for the 10th consecutive time followed by B. Ramanath Rai from Bantwal in Dakshina Kananda, who is contesting for the ninth consecutive time.

K. Gopal Poojary from Baindoor in Udupi district will face the elections for the eighth consecutive time. Vinay Kumar Sorake will be in the fray for the sixth time again from Kaup in Udupi district. U. T. Khader will contest for the fifth consecutive time from Mangaluru (erstwhile Ullal) in Dakshina Kannada with dynasty politics continuing in the same constituency as his father U. T. Fareed had won from the then Ullal constituency on the Congress ticket four times in 1972, 1978, 1999, and in 2004.

The contest of senior Congress candidates in the coastal districts for multiple times is in contrast to the decision of senior five-time consecutive MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty from Kundapur in Udupi district, who announced recently that he will not be in the fray this time. Mr. Shetty had won the four elections from the BJP and in 2013 he won as an Independent.

In case if the BJP decides to field its six-time consecutive MLA from Sullia S. Angara again he will be contesting the election for the eighth time. Mr. Angara had lost in Sullia in 1989 when he faced the election for the first time.

Of the five senior Congress candidates, except Mr. Poojary, others had served as Ministers handling different portfolios.

Mr. Poojary had served as the chairman of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Mr. Deshpande originally is not a Congress man. He switched over to the Congress in 1999 from the Janata Parivar. Until then he got elected to the Assembly in four elections from the Janata Pariwar. Mr. Sorake had contested the Lok Sabha election from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency successfully in 1999 but lost the Lok Sabha election from the same constituency in 2004. Mr. Sorake won the Assembly elections from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada twice in 1985 and 1989 and lost from the same constituency in 1994. He made it to the Assembly from Kaup constituency in 2013 and lost from the same constituency in 2018.