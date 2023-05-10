HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rural Dakshina Kannada votes more enthusiastically than Mangaluru city

May 10, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
People waiting to cast their vote at Naravi in Belthangady Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

People waiting to cast their vote at Naravi in Belthangady Assembly constituency on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Rural Dakshina Kannada voted enthusiastically with six (rural) of the total eight Assembly constituencies registering more than 70% turnout by 5 p.m., an hour before the polling came to an end.

Though in an advantageous position in reaching to the polling stations due to their close proximity, Mangaluru City South recorded only 59.33% polling by 5 p.m. while Mangaluru City North registered 65.88% voting by that time.

Of the six rural constituencies, the highest polling of 73.42% by 5 p.m. was recorded in Belthangady constituency, followed by 74.96 % voting in Puttur, 74.74% in Bantwal, 71.19% in Sullia, 71.03% in Mangaluru, and 70.32% in Moodbidri.

A visually impaired lady coming out after casting her vote with the help of a volunteer at Kuthloor North in Belthangady on Wednesday.

A visually impaired lady coming out after casting her vote with the help of a volunteer at Kuthloor North in Belthangady on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

In the once Maoist-affected Naravi and Kutluru areas in Belthangady taluk, people voted in good number.

For example, in polling station number 6 (Kutluru North) at Government Higher Primary School, Naravi, 68% polling was recorded by 2 p.m. In the polling booth number 5 in the same same school, 60% polling was recorded by that time.

In booth number 3 in Naravi, 71.91% voting was registered by 3 p.m. while in booth number 4 in Naravi, 67.9% polling was recorded by that time. Booth number 2 in Naravi saw 62% polling by 3 p.m.

The visiting media persons were told that in booth number 172 at a government school in Mani under Bantwal Assembly constituency, one Guruprasad did challenge the voting after he found that someone had exercised his franchise before he arrived at the polling station.

People waiting to cast their vote at Naravi in Belthangady Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

People waiting to cast their vote at Naravi in Belthangady Assembly constituency on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

In booth number 101 at Karmai under 102 Nekkiladi village under Puttur Assembly constituency, one Sadik found that a person named Sadik K. had voted against his name.

Media reports reaching here said that the former was not allowed to vote by the polling officials.

Many polling booths in Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady and Moodbidri constituencies had recorded between 30% and 35% polling by 11 a.m.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader B. Janardhan Poojary (86) voted in a polling station at SVS School in Bantwal.

Volunteers helping an elderly person to cast her vote at the Mani Higher Primary School in Bantwal on Wednesday.

Volunteers helping an elderly person to cast her vote at the Mani Higher Primary School in Bantwal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Some areas in Puttur, Belthangady and Sullia taluks received rains in the evening after 4 p.m. But it did not affect polling.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.