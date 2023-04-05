ADVERTISEMENT

Route march taken out in Ballari and Koppal

April 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

To infuse confidence and a sense of safety among public ahead of the Assembly elections, security forces taking out a route march in Ballari on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Security forces took out route marches in Ballari and Koppal cities on Wednesday to infuse confidence and a sense of safety among public ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for May 10.

In Ballari, Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar Bandaru led the forces in the march that began at 4.30 p.m. from St. Joseph College at Belagal Cross and passed through Cowl Bazaar, Moti Circle, Royal Circle and Bengaluru Road to reach the APMC premises.

Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati also participated in the march.

As many as three Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies, five District Armed Reserve (DAR) platoons and 200 civil police and officers, an Additional Superintendent of Police, two Deputy Commandants and three Assistant Commandants, three Deputy Superintendents of Police, 12 Inspectors and 25 Police Sub-Inspectors took part in the exercise.

A similar march was taken out by security forces in Koppal as well.

Deputy Commissioner M. Sundaresh Babu, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Rahul Ratnam Pandey and Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi participated in the march.

The march began at the Koppal Bus Stand and passed through Jawahar Road, Clock Tower, Salarjang Road to culminate at Eshwar Park.

